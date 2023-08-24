What drives and halts tropical deforestation? Analyzing 24 years of data

With the climate crisis in full swing, world leaders have made pledges to halt and reverse forest loss by 2030. In a new meta-analysis, researchers synthesized the findings of 320 studies about what is associated with more or less deforestation in the tropics. According to the study, published in the journal Review of Environmental Economics and Policy, converting land for farming and raising cattle is a significant driver of deforestation. In the Amazon, for example, 70% of deforestation has been linked to clearing for cattle pastures. Building more roads and expanding cities into forests almost always leads to more deforestation in tropical areas. The more accessible a forest is, the more likely it is to be cut. Population growth also means more people cut forests for housing and farming. “They’re things that many people already know,” study co-author Jonah Busch of Conservation International told Mongabay in an email. “But we can state them with the confidence that comes from a comprehensive, systematic, quantitative, review of hundreds of studies over 24 years.” Fires blaze across the Amazon forest in Altamira in Pará in 2019, one of the state’s worst years for fires and deforestation. Most Amazon deforestation is caused by slash and burn agriculture, creating pastures for cattle. Image © Victor Moriyama/Greenpeace. On the flip side, forests on steeper, sloping hills and higher elevations are subject to less deforestation because they’re harder to access. Stronger protections for parks and nature reserves also help slow deforestation, as does better law enforcement and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay