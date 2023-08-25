‘Catastrophic breeding failure’ for penguins as Antarctic sea ice vanishes

Emperor penguins in the Antarctic are suffering a “catastrophic” breeding failure as the region’s sea ice vanishes, pointing to a grim future for a species highly susceptible to the impacts of climate, a new study has found. Researchers used satellite imagery to find that chicks in four out of five emperor penguin (Aptenodytes forsteri) colonies in the Bellingshausen Sea, an area along the west side of the Antarctic Peninsula, didn’t survive to fledge in the Southern Hemisphere spring of 2022. This lack of fledgling success is directly attributed to sea ice loss, which is a consequence of human-induced climate change, according to the study published in Communications Earth & Environment. Emperor penguin colonies require sea ice attached to solid land between April and January to breed, molt and forage successfully. Any changes to the sea ice can lead to penguin chicks missing the opportunity to develop the waterproof feathers necessary for survival. The researchers monitored the presence of emperor penguins between 2018 and 2022 at five colonies around the Bellingshausen Sea: on Rothschild Island, Verdi Inlet, Smyley Island, Bryan Coast, and Pfrogner Point. During the species’ breeding season in 2022, satellite imagery showed broken-up sea ice and no presence of penguins. Scientists estimate that if current rates of global warming persist, more than 90% of emperor penguin colonies would be “quasi-extinct by the end of the century.” Image by Acaro via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0). Sea ice cover in Antarctica has been experiencing record lows, even now, during the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay