Communities not the true threat to Mabira Forest: Q&A with Ugandan conservationist Achilles Byaruhanga

Conservation groups in Uganda are working to protect Mabira Central Forest Reserve, a 30,000-hectare (74,000-acre) forest in the center of the country, close to Lake Victoria. Mabira is a surviving fragment of a semideciduous lowland forest, part of a belt of forest habitat that experts say once stretched from western Kenya across the whole of what is now Uganda. The forest reserve is now a refuge for a diverse range of animals and plants. For the past 20 years, Nature Uganda, a conservation group, has been working to preserve and restore the forest, in which community groups cooperate with agencies like the National Forestry Authority (NFA) to manage the forest via collaborative forest management (CFM) associations. Recently, the conservation group launched a project to restore degraded patches of Mabira in collaboration with the NFA and a number of international partners working under the Trillion Trees ReForest Fund. Mongabay spoke to Achilles Byaruhanga, the executive director of Nature Uganda, about the forest and the ongoing work to protect it. Mongabay: What animals live in Mabira Forest that might be seen as umbrella species, to inspire protection of the whole ecosystem? Achilles Byaruhanga: Let me start with the birds, because that’s my area of specialization. We have got over 300 species of birds in that forest. You can judge from that — a forest of 300 square kilometers with over 300 species of bird — this is a very high density and richness of species. We have the Nahan’s partridge [Ptilopachus nahani]…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay