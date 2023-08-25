Conservationists work to restore last remnant of a once-great Ugandan forest

Conservationists are working to restore Uganda’s threatened Mabira Central Forest Reserve, a refuge for hundreds of species of birds, mammals and plants in the center of the country. In April, the NGO Nature Uganda launched a forest restoration project aimed at reducing illegal harvesting of forest products and replanting degraded sections of Mabira with indigenous tree species. The work will focus on 570 hectares (1,400 acres) of the reserve, whose roughly 30,000 hectares (74,000 acres) are a remnant of a much greater ecosystem that once stretched from the Kakamega Forest in western Kenya, across the breadth of Uganda. “Because it is a fragment it has become a refugium of species which lost habitat,” says Achilles Byaruhanga, executive director of Nature Uganda. Mabira Forest is one of just four holdouts of the Ugandan crested mangabey (Lophocebus albigena ugandae), a monkey listed by the IUCN as vulnerable to extinction, and a snow-white butterfly with large green eyes and distinctively rounded wings, named Pseudopontia mabira in the forest’s honor. It also contains 360 different species of plants, 23 species of reptiles, and more than 300 species of birds. This butterfly, Pseudopontia mabira, is named in the forest’s honor. Image by pward via iNaturalist (CC BY-NC 4.0). Nahan’s partridge (Ptilopachus nahani) occurs only in Mabira and two other forest reserves, Bugoma and Budongo, in the west of the country. Image by Tommy Andriollo via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0). “You can judge from that — a forest of 300 square kilometers with over 300…This article was originally published on Mongabay

