Hydropower in the Pan Amazon: The Tapajós Basin and the prevalence of Indigenous rights

The Tapajós is a clear-water river and the fifth largest tributary of the Amazon; it drops in elevation from about 800 meters above sea level in the highlands of central Mato Grosso to less than seven meters at its confluence with the Amazon River near the city of Santarem. More than 45 sites have been identified as suitable for the installation of hydropower facilities within the basin, which includes the lower river and its two major tributary-branches, Tele Pires and Jurua. As with the Caroni, Xingu, and Tocantins, the largest dam with the greatest potential energy is at the bottom of the watershed, where large volumes of water flow off the Brazilian Shield. Ten sites were selected for development, of which four were under construction by 2015 (São Manoel, Sinop, Colíder, Teles Pires); however, the three largest units (São Luis do Tapajós, Jatoba and Chacarão) were sidelined because they are located within or adjacent to Indigenous territories. The Tapajós River is one of the largest, free-flowing tributaries in the Amazon, accounting for around 6% of the water in the entire basin. At 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles) long, it has enormous hydropower potential. Image © Rogério Assis/Greenpeace. The proposed dam at São Luiz do Tapajós is located at a set of rapids about 350 kilometers upstream from the mouth of the river; it would have consisted of two dams with a total installed capacity of 8.1 GW. In 2016, the environmental protection agency () rejected the request for a construction permit

