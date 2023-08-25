New global biodiversity fund to restore nature worldwide by 2030 officially launches

Yesterday, representatives of 185 countries officially agreed to launch a new fund to ramp up investment in meeting major global biodiversity goals. The new Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF) was ratified at the Global Environmental Facility’s (GEF) seventh assembly in Vancouver, Canada, with wildfires in British Columbia as a backdrop. This comes eight months after global delegates at the U.N. biodiversity conference (COP15) committed last December in Montreal to meet a set of goals inked into a global biodiversity framework. This framework is designed to help halt and reverse biodiversity loss and put nature on a path to recovery by 2030. The fund will mobilize and accelerate investment from governments, philanthropy, and the private sector to support nations in the conservation and sustainability of wild species and ecosystems whose health is threatened by wildfires, flooding, extreme weather, and human activity, including unsustainable industrial agriculture, increasing consumption and production pressures, and urban sprawl. According to an in-depth assessment by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, or IPBES, in 2019, one million species of plants and animals face extinction. “The creation of this biodiversity fund is a game-changer for countries’ ability to protect, restore, and ensure the sustainable use of nature,” said Carlos Manuel Rodríguez, GEF CEO and Chairperson, in a meeting last month. Macaws fly over the rainforests of Peru. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. So far, two industrially developed countries announced initial contributions to start the fund’s capitalization and support budget-stressed industrially developing countries, many of which…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay