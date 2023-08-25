REDD+ projects falling far short of claimed carbon cuts, study finds

A study has found that the vast majority of the carbon credits from a set of forest conservation projects on three continents aren’t “offsetting” the emissions of the companies and individuals who purchase them. The researchers found that about 94% of the credits from the projects they looked at don’t represent real reductions in carbon emissions. “They’re not reducing as much deforestation as they claim to be,” study lead author Thales West, an assistant professor of environmental geography at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in the Netherlands, told Mongabay. Some projects don’t appear to be diminishing forest loss at all, he added. The study was published Aug. 24 in the journal Science. An earlier version was a basis for reporting by The Guardian and several other news outlets beginning in January 2023 concluding that many carbon offsets were “worthless.” Offsets that don’t represent reductions in deforestation and emissions threaten the flow of funding for forest conservation, Julia P.G. Jones and Simon Lewis, two scientists based in the U.K. who were not involved in the study, wrote in a related commentary for Science, also published Aug. 24. Once-interested companies may shy away from investing in carbon credits if they think they might be called out for trying to “greenwash” their image, Jones and Lewis added. West and his colleagues analyzed the performance of 26 REDD+ project sites in Southeast Asia, Africa and South America, focusing on 18 that had enough publicly available information on the deforestation baselines used for their calculations. Illegally harvested…This article was originally published on Mongabay

