Virgin Galactic: Student Ana Mayers on going to space with her mum

“Being in space and seeing the Earth with your own eyes is such a peaceful and loving experience.”
Two weeks ago, 18-year-old Ana Mayers was experiencing zero gravity in space. Oh and she went with her mum.
The pair, along with former Olympian Jon Goodwin, were on Virgin Galactic’s first tourist flight – making them the first mother-daughter duo to fly to space together.
Fast forward a fortnight and Ana is heading to the University of Aberdeen to continue her philosophy and physics degree.
BBC Newsbeat caught up with the student before she flew from Antigua in the Caribbean, where she lives, back to Scotland earlier.
“The whole experience was just so connecting and emotional,” she says.
“It’s just an unbelievably beautiful view, it’s incredible.
“It’s made me a lot more aware of the fact that we need to appreciate Earth and use this opportunity to really explore and find a connection with nature.”
Ana and her mum Keisha Schahaff, 46, got their place on the trip-of-a-lifetime after winning a competition.
And Ana says she was actually asleep in her uni halls when she got the news.
“My mum FaceTimed me at a really random time that night and it was just my face on the screen, you couldn’t see anything else,” she says.
