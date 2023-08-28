Agroecology alliance calls for more food at less cost to nature in Congo Basin

A pan-African coalition of farmers, fishers and others meeting this week in the Democratic Republic of Congo will make the case for reorienting food production systems and agricultural policy across the Congo Basin. With millions of Central Africa’s people facing food insecurity, and current forms of agriculture taking a growing toll on biodiversity in the ecologically vital rainforests of the region, the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa argues that a turn to agroecology is needed. AFSA brings together small-scale farmers, fishers and pastoralists, consumers, and other civil society groups from across Africa united to promote agroecology. It describes agroecology as “a people-centered system of sustainable agriculture, combining indigenous knowledge with cutting edge science, making the best use of nature to create healthy communities, and empowering a social movement that resists the corporatization of agriculture.” More than 200 decision-makers, donors, members of civil society and representatives of Indigenous peoples are expected in the DRC capital, Kinshasa, for the forum titled “Reconciling food production with biodiversity conservation and climate emergency in the Congo Basin.” Josué Aruna, executive director of a network of NGOs called the Congo Basin Conservation Society (CBCS), is part of the team organizing the forum. He says AFSA chose to host the summit in the DRC because the country is home to the largest part of the Congo Basin. “The entire Congo Basin is bearing the brunt of climate change. It affects us all in the same way. So we need to react together, and have common policies.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

