Bangladesh to produce lithium batteries, electric vehicles to cut emissions

In order to fulfill its promise of cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as part of the country’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement, Bangladesh is on the way to setting up a lithium battery production plant with an annual capacity of 1 gigawatt. Simultaneously, several electric vehicle manufacturing projects are in line as well. Business insiders believe these moves might change the energy landscape of the country. NDCs are individual countries’ plans to help keep global temperature rise below 2 degrees by the end of the century. Bangladesh has proposed 3.4 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent GHG emission reduction unconditionally by 2030 in the transport sector, which accounts for 9% of the country’s total GHG emissions. To lessen pollution and reliance on fossil fuels, Bangladesh intends to phase out internal combustion engines in favor of electric vehicles. EVs favor lithium-ion battery technology over other types of batteries for propulsion. As part of this, lithium battery production is the first step to implementing the targets. Bangladesh Lithium Battery Ltd. is the company first to take on this venture. The company has already finished the infrastructural development of the plant and hopes to start producing batteries at the beginning of 2024, said Mir Masud Kabir, managing director of Bangladesh Lithium Battery Ltd., in a media interview. To lessen pollution and reliance on fossil fuels, Bangladesh intends to phase out internal combustion engines in favor of electric vehicles. Image by Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman. According to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

