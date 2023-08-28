South Africa community members decry traditional leaders’ power amid mine plans

MAKHASANENI, South Africa — In a village in the rolling hills of grassland, woodlands and scattered homesteads in South Africa’s picturesque KwaZulu-Natal province, a broil between traditional leaders and community members is playing out. For hundreds of years, chiefs, who have been the unequivocal leaders of Zulu communities in the region, have believed their word is law. However, a proposed mining project is dividing the area’s traditional chief and many community members, showcasing a wider trend playing out across the country. It’s also raising a crucial question: Is it “community consent” when it’s the traditional leader who holds all the power to rubber stamp a project? “I was born here. I grew up in this place,” said Duduzile Dludla, resident of the village of Makhasaneni, pointing to the hills and rivers in the valley in front of her home. Residents against the mine say many such homes and ancestral graves would be moved to make way for the mine. “This place is like a [comforting] blanket to me.” But for the traditional chief S.T. Zulu of eNtembeni and Indian mining giant Jindal, the mine holds rich promise. Makhasaneni village sits in Block A, one of the two blocks part of Jindal’s proposed $2 billion open-pit magnetite iron ore mine project, slated to be one of the largest in the Southern Hemisphere. The company says the mine will reduce poverty and improve living conditions by employing at least 800 permanent employees and 1,600 temporary employees during the mine’s 25-year lifespan. The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

