Will Brazil’s Supreme Court rule against Indigenous land rights this week? (commentary)

A ruling by Brazil's Federal Supreme Court will determine the future of Brazil's Indigenous peoples and, by extension, the world's forests, biodiversity, and our ability to mitigate the climate crisis. Luis Inácio Lula da Silva's recent election as president of Brazil and the subsequent creation of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples instilled hope around the world that Brazil would emphasize environmental policy in the face of climate change, with Indigenous peoples' rights at the core. However, recent actions by Brazil's congress and legislators have yet again placed the country's primary rainforests—about one-third of the world's—at risk. On the 30th of August, Brazil's Federal Supreme Court is set to rule on the Marco Temporal, a pernicious legal argument that translates as a "Time Limit" on Indigenous peoples' land rights. The thesis, backed by lawmakers linked to agribusiness, asserts that Indigenous peoples are only entitled to lands they physically occupied during the 1988 signing of the Constitution, officially striking from records the brutal decades of forced displacement during Brazil's long dictatorship in the years leading up to 1988. If ruled constitutional, Marco Temporal would significantly hinder the formal recognition of any Indigenous lands in the future, jeopardize already recognized territories, and hinder efforts toward addressing the climate crisis. Demonstrations against the bill took place in Amazonas, Mato Grosso do Sul. The banner in Brasília reads "Our history does not begin in 1988." Image courtesy of @oguajajara, Communications Office of representative Célia Xakriabá. Meanwhile, a parallel threat is currently making its way through…

