A thriving online market for wild birds emerges in Bangladesh

“As cheap as water” is a common saying in Bangladesh. Despite the fact that water is actually not cheap, salespeople nonetheless love to use the expression to draw the attention of potential customers. These days, social media marketplaces use this phrase to advertise something extremely valuable: wild birds. Though selling, buying and caging wild birds is against the law, these birds are being sold publicly at a relatively low price. The Wildlife Conservation and Security Act of 2012 makes it illegal to purchase, sell or transfer local bird species. Over the course of a monthlong investigation, Mongabay discovered up to 10 Facebook pages, profiles and YouTube channels selling wild birds like the scaly-breasted munia (Lonchura punctulata), blossom-headed parakeet (Psittacula roseata), Alexandrine parakeet (Psittacula eupatria), red turtle dove (Streptopelia tranquebarica), common hill myna (Gracula religiosa), and common myna (Acridotheres tristis),. Many other pages and groups promote the taming of wild birds. One YouTube channel was selling Accipitridae birds like eagles, hawks and Brahminy kites (Haliastur indus). The blossom-headed parakeet is a near threatened species, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. The most commonly sold of these species — which are barred from sale — the Alexandrine parakeet, is near threatened globally. A red turtle dove (Streptopelia tranquebarica), one of the wild birds openly sold in Bangladesh. Image by Vijay Anand Ismavel via Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0). Three big online retailers Masud Rana and Arif from Mirpur, Dhaka, and Ibrahim from Tangi Bazar…This article was originally published on Mongabay

