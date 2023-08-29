Captive coal-fired power plants hinder Indonesia energy transition deal

JAKARTA — Indonesia’s deal with industrialized countries for the latter to channel $20 billion in funding to help speed up the former’s energy transition is hitting a snag due to captive coal-fired power plants. Indonesia is among the world’s biggest consumers of coal, the single largest energy source of planet-heating carbon dioxide. Last year, Indonesia burned more coal than any other year, putting the country on track to become one of the largest carbon emitters from fossil fuel in the world. Therefore, to mitigate global warming, Indonesia has a plan to accelerate the retirement of its existing coal-fired power plants and to develop renewable energy. Last year, a coalition of industrialized nations led by the U.S. and Japan signed a deal with Indonesia to help the country in its energy transition. Under the deal, called the Just Energy Transition Partnerships (JETP), the G7 group of industrialized countries, plus Denmark and Norway as well as private financial institutions, pledged to channel $20 billion to Indonesia. Indonesia is the second country in the world to have the JETP deal after South Africa. Therefore, analysts hope the Southeast Asian country could be a model to get other developing countries off coal power. Before the money can start pouring in, Indonesia needs to come up with a plan for how it will spend the $20 billion. In February, the Indonesian government established a secretariat to formulate the document, called the comprehensive investment and policy plan. The JETP secretariat was scheduled to finish drafting the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay