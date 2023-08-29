How the Amazon’s ‘greatest devastator’ sold cattle to a Carrefour supplier 

Rancher Bruno Heller, arrested at the beginning of the month and identified by the Brazilian Federal Police as the “greatest devastator of the Amazon,” transported cattle from a family farm fined for environmental violations to two other properties free from environmental implications, in 2021 and 2022. During the same period, these properties sold animals to a Carrefour supplier slaughterhouse. This practice is an indication of so-called “cattle laundering,” in which cattle raised in irregular locations are passed on to areas considered to have a “clean record” and subsequently sold to major meatpacking plants. The maneuver is commonly used to bypass control mechanisms and is considered one of the main sustainability challenges in the Brazilian meat industry. Animal transit information obtained by Repórter Brasil, a Brazilian news outlet, shows that animals raised on the Formosa II farm, fined for illegal deforestation and suspected of land-grabbing, were transferred in 2021 and 2022 to Formosa V and Formosa VI, free from environmental implications. These two properties, owned by Bruno Heller’s daughters, sold animals to the Vale Grande slaughterhouse, a Frialto group brand, in those same years. Frialto operates three meat plants in northern Mato Grosso, all authorized for export to the European Union and other countries. One of these units, located in a town called Matupá, in Mato Grosso state, acquired animals from the Heller family with suspicions of irregularities. This same slaughterhouse supplied meat to Carrefour in the years 2021 and 2023, according to the Pasture to Plate app. The digital tool…This article was originally published on Mongabay

