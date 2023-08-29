Infrastructure in the Pan Amazon: Río Trombetas and Calha Norte

In 2010, Electronorte initiated the construction of a high-tension (500 kW) transmission line to connect the power plants at Tucuruí and Belo Monte; this line was extended north to the Amazon River with connections to Macapá (Amapá) and Manaus (Amazonas). This ambitious undertaking required the construction of extraordinarily tall tower paillons (300 meters) in order to cross the 2.5-kilometer width of the Lower Amazon. The line roughly parallels the right-of-way of PA-254, an unimproved regional highway, and supplies electricity to dozens of towns and villages that relied previously on expensive energy from small-scale diesel generators. The transmission line will eventually be extended to Boa Vista (Roraima), following the right-of-way of BR-174. However, its completion has been stalled because it traverses the territories of the Waimiri-Atroari Indigenous people who have questioned aspects of the environmental impact study. Ironically, the need for electricity in Roraima has been exacerbated by the termination of a long-standing supply of electricity from the Guri complex in Venezuela. Hydropower development has relatively strong support among the inhabitants of both Amapá and Roraima. In Amapá, the D&R unit at Ferreira Gomes (250 MW) and the R-o-R dam at Cachoeira Caldeirão (219 MW) were built between 2008 and 2016 with minimal opposition. In Roraima, the proposed development of the Bem Querer (650 MW) on the Rio Branco has strong support from the business sector in Boa Vista. The proposed D&R unit would flood approximately 56,000 hectares but is located on a landscape long impacted by smallholder settlements and would…This article was originally published on Mongabay

