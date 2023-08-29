It had to be a snake: New species from Peru named after Harrison Ford

Remember Indiana Jones’ famous line “Snakes! Why’d it have to be snakes?” in the 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark? That iconic moment has taken on a new twist as the actor behind the adventurous archaeologist, Harrison Ford, has become the namesake of a newly described snake species. In the forests of Otishi National Park in Peru, scientists found a 40-centimeter (16-inch) snake with a unique appearance: pale yellowish-brown adorned with scattered black blotches. Its distinguishing features include a black belly and a vertical streak over its copper-colored eye. The scientists identified this previously unknown snake species using advanced genetic sequencing techniques. The snake species, described in a new paper as Tachymenoides harrisonfordi, lives in high-elevation wetlands in the southern regions of Peru. The name choice pays homage to Ford, who not only portrayed Indiana Jones and Hans Solo but is also a committed advocate for nature conservation. Ford holds the position of vice chair on the board of directors for the nonprofit organization Conservation International. The specimen was found and described by Edgar Lehr of Illinois Wesleyan University, along with colleagues Juan Cusi, Maura Fernandez and Ricardo Vera from the Museum of Natural History at Peru’s National University of San Marcos, and Alessandro Catenazzi of Florida International University. Naming species after celebrities is controversial, but Lehr said it could help bring attention to how many plants and animals are unknown to science, hopefully attracting more research funding. He said it’s important to document new species so we can…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay