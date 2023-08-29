Ministers propose scrapping pollution rules to build more homes

From BBC
EU-era water pollution restrictions for housing developments are to be scrapped in a bid to build more homes, the government has announced.
Up to 100,000 new homes could be built by 2030 if rules around building houses near waterways in protected areas are loosened, the government said.
The government argue water pollution from new homes is “very small” and will be offset by £280m of investment.
But the Wildlife Trust have accused the government of “disgusting behaviour”.
The change will lead to “lots more poo in our rivers” and “not solve root causes of housing problem,” the CEO of the trust Craig Bennett said.
Natural England rules mean 62 local authorities cannot allow new developments unless builders can prove their projects are “nutrient neutral” in protected areas, including Somerset, Norfolk, Teesside, Kent, Wiltshire and the Solent.
The government have announced plans to scrap these rules through an amendment to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, currently going through the House of Lords.
By removing the restrictions, developers will deliver an extra £18bn in economic activity, the government said.
Alongside the move the government is announcing new environmental measures including doubling investment to £280m for the Nutrient Mitigation Scheme run by Natural England.
The new environmental measures will mostly target farming and water companies to