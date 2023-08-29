Online trade in Philippine hornbills threatens birds and forests

MANILA – Hornbills in the Philippines already suffer from habitat loss and forest conversion, but the illegal sale of these endangered birds in the online market could further plunge their numbers in the wild, according to a recently published study. This possible decrease in their populations due to poaching could have a knock-on effect on forests, especially on fruit-bearing trees, for which hornbills play a key role in dispersing seeds. Online surveys conducted by the wildlife monitoring group TRAFFIC between 2018 and 2022 revealed that these threatened birds are being sold on Facebook, despite the social network’s policy against the trade of live animals and Philippine laws that seek to protect wildlife from illegal possession and trade. The report found a total of 143 hornbills being offered for sale during the five-year monitoring period. Prices ranged from as low as 1,500 pesos (about $26) for an endemic species to 30,000 pesos ($529) for nonnative species. The study said the low asking prices meant they were likely poached from the wild, given the difficulty of breeding and maintaining the birds in captivity. (Left) A typical post on social media offering to sell wildlife in 2018 included details such as the price and location. (Right) Evolving trade: A post offering to sell a nestling hornbill in April 2023 used code (C1 = for sale) and an envelope emoji (i.e., send a private message). Images from Facebook. Most of the hornbills seen sold online were Luzon tarictic hornbills (Penelopides manillae), which are classified…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay