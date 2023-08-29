Skepticism as Cambodia expands protected areas by more than a million hectares

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — A flurry of subdecrees released through the end of July and early August show that the Cambodian government has approved he addition of more than a million hectares of land, or 2.5 million acres, to the country’s protected areas. But amid the ongoing deforestation and privatization of Cambodia’s protected areas, civil society groups and activists remained skeptical given the lack of consultation involved in the process. In what appears to be a comprehensive review of Cambodia’s protected-area system, more than 40 subdecrees amending protected areas across the country were issued between July and August, with 1.06 million hectares (2.62 million acres) added to the protected areas system and 34,395 hectares (84,992 acres) degazetted from four existing protected areas. “Currently we are reviewing all land use throughout Cambodia and there are certain types of place where the soil composition is not suitable for agriculture, so that’s where we can turn that land back to conservation land,” then-environment minister Say Samal told Mongabay in a text message shortly before a post-election cabinet reshuffle that saw him take office as minister of land management. “We’re going through it every day now, with all the limited resources and expertise that we have.” Much of the newly protected land has seen national parks and wildlife sanctuaries absorbing nearby biodiversity corridors. The corridors, which collectively span 1.43 million hectares (3.53 million acres) nationwide, were established by a 2017 subdecree, but were never formally granted protected status. Many parts of these corridors are…This article was originally published on Mongabay

