What would it cost to protect the Congo Rainforest?

How much does it cost to protect the Congo Rainforest? Where does the money come from? Who pays and how is that money used? What models of forest protection work? These are all questions examined on the latest episode in the Mongabay Explores podcast series on the Congo Basin. To get a better understanding of how forest protection works (or doesn’t) in the Congo Basin, Mongabay spoke with Paolo Cerutti, senior scientist and DRC unit head at the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR-ICRAF); Chadrack Kafuti, Ph.D. student at Ghent University; Wahida Patwa-Shah, senior regional technical specialist, UNDP Climate Hub; and Lee White, Gabon’s minister of water, forests, the sea and environment. Listen here: Financing forest protection is, in a word, complex. Not only must one pay to keep forests standing and provide incentives to nations and local communities to continually manage and protect that forest, one must also consider the need for people to feed, clothe and house themselves. A standing forest you cannot touch doesn’t solve this issue. A man walks past a pile of Afrormosia, a highly valued tropical hardwood, logged by SAFBOIS concession. Afrormosia is a protected tree species whose international trade is strictly regulated (listed under CITES Appendix II). The logs are waiting to be transported by Lomami River, tributary of Congo River, near the Village of Yafunga. Industrial logging is done by SAFBOIS in the rainforest surrounded by small communities including Yafunga. Approximately 40 million people in the DRC depend on the rainforest for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay