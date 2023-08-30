Beekeepers to the rescue after 5 million bees fall off truck in Canada

From BBC
Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Beekeeper Michael Barber woke up on Wednesday morning to several calls from police looking for help after five million bees fell off a truck in Canada.
The hives were being transported when the straps holding them in place came loose, allowing them to slip free.
Mr Barber said he arrived to “a pretty crazy cloud of bees” who were “very angry, confused and homeless”.
Drivers were told to keep their windows up and pedestrians to stay away.
The scene in Burlington, Ontario was unlike anything Mr Barber has experienced in his 11-year career.
“It was something else,” he told the BBC. “I hope to never experience it again.”
Mr Barber, who owns Tri-City Bee Rescue in nearby Guelph, said he first received the calls from local police at around 07:00 local time (12:00 GMT), informing him that there was an accident that resulted in bee hives being spread all over the road.
At the same time police put out a public call on social media urging people to stay away from the area, which is about an hour south of Toronto.
The bees were in their hives packed up on the back of a truck and being transported to their wintering location when the accident happened.
As soon as Mr Barber heard from police, he put out a call to other beekeepers for additional help. About a dozen beekeepers eventually helped corral the insects.
Mr Barber said the bees and