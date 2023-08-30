Chandrayaan-3: What has India's Moon rover Pragyaan been up to since landing?

From BBC
Published3 hours agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Exactly a week ago, India set down a robotic probe on the Moon, becoming the first country to land near the lunar south pole.
Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander – carrying a rover in its belly – touched down on the lunar soil after a 20-minute, nail-biting finale watched by millions of people across the world.
Hours later, the Pragyaan rover – Pragyaan is the Sanskrit word for wisdom – exited the lander and took its first steps on the Moon.
The Indian space agency has been providing regular updates on the rover’s findings, the photos its taking, distance it is covering and how it is negotiating the obstacles in its path.
Here’s a look at the highlights from the first week of the rover’s Moonwalk:
Until now, we had only seen videos and images of the rover, taken by the lander.
But on Wednesday morning, Pragyaan turned its camera on its parent – the Vikram lander – and said, “Smile, please!”
The black-and-white image shows Vikram with all its six legs firmly planted on the lunar ground.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) said this “image of the mission” was taken by the navigation camera onboard the rover.
Over the past few days, the rover has been hard at work.
On Tuesday evening, Isro said that a laser detector onboard had made “the first-ever in-situ – in the original space – measurements on the elemental composition of the