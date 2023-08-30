Heart rate monitors to measure stress on maned wolves in Brazil’s Cerrado

In the pitch dark, biologist Rogério Cunha de Paula, who has been researching the maned wolf (Chrysocyon brachyurus) for 25 years, and his colleague Ricardo Pires Boulhosa drive through the dusty sugar cane plantations in the northeastern region of São Paulo state with two cages firmly tied to the back of the pickup. They barely see anything and get easily lost amid the high reeds. Fortunately, Rogério has a GPS. Before midnight, the cages are installed along with camera traps on the top of a mountain overlooking the city of São José do Rio Pardo. The high-voltage cables surrounding them are no obstacle for the wolves, who are lured into the cage by its contents: chicken, bacon and sardines. With finesse and years of experience, Rogério, who is the program coordinator of CENAP (the National Research Center for Carnivore Mammals Conservation), makes the notch in the wood a little deeper so the wire attached to it allows the pressure plate to function optimally when the maned wolf has entered the cage with its long legs. The first steps for a successful expedition have been taken. For two weeks, a team of biologists and veterinarians will travel around this area in the Cerrado biome to examine as many maned wolves as possible and implant subcutaneous heart rate monitoring devices into six of them to map the stress levels that a human-dominated habitat entails. The Cerrado, a savanna-like area in central-western Brazil, is the core area of the maned wolf and also…This article was originally published on Mongabay

