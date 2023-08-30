Hydropower in the Pan Amazon: Bolivia seeks an energy export model

Bolivia’s hydropower is based on medium-scale facilities located in a geographical region optimally suited for dam and tunnel (D&T) systems. The oldest of these is in the Zongo Valley, which starts at 4,700 meters above sea level with a small reservoir (~20 hectares) that feeds water into one of eleven power plants, with a total installed capacity of 188 MW. Several similar D&T systems have been built in a region known to geographers as the Elbow of the Andes, where annual rainfall exceeds 6,000 millimeters across an altitudinal drop of 4,000 meters and a horizontal distance of less than forty kilometers. Within this area, the state-owned electrical company, Empresa Nacional de Electricidad Bolivia (ENDE), has recently undertaken a series of investments that will double the nation’s hydropower capacity over the next few years by expanding capacity at Corani (275 MW) and Miguillas (250 MW), as well as adding a new unit at the Ivirizo cascade (290 MW). Bolivia privatised its electrical energy sector in the 1990s, but Evo Morales renationalized the industry in 2006 as part of a policy to use public investments in energy and infrastructure to drive economic growth and, more importantly, generate revenues for the national treasury. In the first decade of its reincarnation, ENDE focused on building out the national grid while relying on subsidised natural gas to generate power. Eventually, however, ENDE began to focus its investments on hydropower with the explicit goal of creating a surplus of electricity for export to neighboring countries. Most…This article was originally published on Mongabay

