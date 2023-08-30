Nests of hope: Nepal’s vulture colonies hold on amid new threats

KATHMANDU — On a bright morning in the hills of Nepal, among the green needles and brown cones of a chir pine tree (Pinus roxburghii) a pair of white-rumped vultures (Gyps bengalensis) is busy building their nest. They choose a sturdy trunk, high enough to avoid predators and low enough to catch the warm breeze. They collect twigs and branches and weave them into a platform; they add some feathers and grass to make the floor of the nest comfortable for their egg, which will hatch into a chick—after all, vultures are known to lay only one egg every year. A vulture guards its nest in Arghakhanchi, Nepal. Image courtesy of Krishna Prasad Bhusal The two individuals of the now critically endangered species, which was once known as the world’s most abundant large bird of prey, are not alone. Around two dozen vulture pairs also nest nearby. A new study documenting the two colonies located in the Arghakhanchi district published only a few days ahead of International Vulture Awareness Day (Sept. 3) and on the heels of the launch of Nepal’s new Vulture Conservation Action Plan (2023-2027) has found that the numbers of vulture nests, chicks and chicks per nest in the colonies haven’t changed much in the last decade. The findings come as a respite for conservationists as South Asian vultures recover from the “diclofenac crisis” (in which the birds died from feeding on the carcasses of cattle that had been given the painkiller diclofenac) but continue to face…This article was originally published on Mongabay

