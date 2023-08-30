Off Mexico’s coast, world’s largest limpet is slipping into extinction

The world’s largest limpet, Scutellastra mexicana, is making its last stand on a group of islands off Mexico, with experts warning that it may slip into extinction without urgent conservation action. Researchers counted the limpets, a species of sea snail, around Mexico’s María Madre Island, a prison until 2019. They found only around 2,300 individuals, at “very low” density and “no recent recruitment,” according to a recent study published in the journal Aquatic Conservation. This may be the limpet’s last stand, as the Islas Marías — a biosphere reserve that includes the María Madre, María Magdalena and María Cleofas islands — is the only place where there are self-sustaining populations, according to the researchers. The species has already been widely extirpated from its historical range along Mexico’s Pacific coast. José Luis Carballo and his team have submitted a proposal to uplist Scutellastra mexicana, bringing heightened protection and conservation measures to tackle ongoing illegal exploitation. Image courtesy of Emilio Michel Morfin. Coupling their results with upcoming research, José Luis Carballo, a researcher with the National Autonomous University of Mexico, said it’s clear the Islas Marías are vital for the species’ survival. “We have been able to confirm that the species has practically disappeared from the continental coastline and only isolated specimens remain, or at the most, very small groups of a few specimens,” he wrote in an email to Mongabay. Exploitation of S. mexicana in Mexico dates back to precolonial times, but heavy harvesting for meat and shells peaked in the 1970s and ’80s,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

