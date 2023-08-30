RSPB apologises for calling ministers 'liars' over environment pledges

From BBC
Conservation charity the RSPB has apologised after calling PM Rishi Sunak and several of his ministers “liars”.
The charity said its “frustration” at the government “reneging on its environmental promises… led us to attack the people not the policy”.
The RSPB is angry at plans to scrap water pollution restrictions for housing developments in England.
The government says the move will be offset by other measures to tackle pollution.
It argues water pollution from new homes is “very small” and the change will mean up to 100,000 new homes can be built by 2030.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier on Wednesday, the RSPB criticised Prime Minister Mr Sunak, Housing Secretary Michael Gove and Environment Secretary Therese Coffey directly, writing “you said you wouldn’t weaken environmental protections”.
“And yet that’s just what you are doing. You lie, and you lie, and you lie again,” the post added.
The charity initially told the BBC it stood by the comments.
However three hours later it apologised, saying the original post had fallen “below the standard we set ourselves”.
“We will continue to campaign vigorously on behalf of nature but we will always do so in a polite and considered manner,” it added.
One of the charity’s trustees Ben Caldecott had publicly criticised the post on X, saying it was