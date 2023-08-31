For South Africa’s small fishers, co-ops prove a necessary, but bumpy, step up

STEENBERG’S COVE, South Africa — For more than 40 years, the sea has been Anthony Stofberg’s livelihood. Stofberg, 62, is a fisherman, just like his father, his grandfather and his great-grandfather before him, who used to go out into the waters in front of their home and harvest seafood. Species like snoek, Cape bream and west coast rock lobster secured both their income and their food. And yet, Stofberg is not legally considered a fisher by South African authorities. In its process of rolling out the country’s new small-scale fishing (SSF) policy, 11 years after it was finalized, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) declared his application to be recognized as a small-scale fisherman “unsuccessful.” Stofberg is currently awaiting the outcome of the appeal he lodged in March. For now, he will remain excluded from joining his “successful” colleagues in Steenberg’s Cove and the rest of Western Cape province, as they form and register fishing cooperatives, the community-based legal entities that will allow them to access collective fishing rights promised under the new policy. “The system doesn’t work,” Stofberg told Mongabay on a wet and cloudy winter day that prevented him and his fellow fishers from going to sea. “How can someone who has been fishing all his life not be a fisher?” Rains and stormy winds were washing over St. Helena Bay, home to five communities, including Steenberg’s Cove, and more than 50 small-scale fishers. “We have a team of 10, 12 guys here who weren’t…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay