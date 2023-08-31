In a world of climate risks, Sri Lanka is finding ways to adapt

In the 21st century, Sri Lanka finds itself faced with an increasingly complex and interconnected landscape of risks that are often covariate and mutually compounding. Climate change — along with environmental degradation, biodiversity loss, pollution, supply chain disruptions and other economic challenges — is one of the primary causes of risks that affect all sectors and levels, from individual households to entire industries. The Sixth Assessment Report published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the international body for assessing climate science, states that “without rapid, deep and sustained mitigation and accelerated adaptation actions, losses and damages will continue to increase … and will disproportionately affect the most vulnerable populations.” The report also identifies South Asia as one of the “global hotspots of high human vulnerability”in a warming world and highlights that low-income households are particularly at risk throughout the region. “In Sri Lanka, the spatial and temporal variability of the seasonal rainfall regime with frequent occurrences of extreme weather events as well as the slow yet consistent pace of increasing ambient temperatures are the main climatic risks experienced in the current and future climate,” explains Ranjith Punyawardena, chair of the National Steering Committee on Climate Change Adaptation and former principal scientist and director at the Department of Agriculture. Long-term climatic changes and sudden extreme weather events such as floods, storms and landslides pose significant risks to all human lives and livelihoods in Sri Lanka. However, certain sectors, areas, and groups such as women, children, the elderly, and those…This article was originally published on Mongabay

