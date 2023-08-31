James Webb: Telescope reveals new detail in famous supernova

From BBC
It’s like a celestial pearl necklace.
This is an image of a supernova – an exploded star – taken by the new super space telescope James Webb (JWST).
SN1987A, as it’s known, is one of the most famous and studied objects in the southern hemisphere sky.
When the star went boom in 1987, it was the nearest, brightest supernova to be seen from Earth in almost 400 years. And now the $10bn (£8bn) Webb observatory is showing us details never revealed before.
SN1987A is sited a mere 170,000 light-years from us in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy adjacent to our own Milky Way Galaxy.
Astronomers are fascinated with the object because it provides an intricate view of what happens when big stars end their days.
The series of bright rings represent bands of gas and dust thrown out by the star in its various dying phases and which have since been excited and illuminated by the expanding shockwaves emitted in the last-moment collapse and detonation.
One of these rings is that string of pearls, which comprises material ejected, scientists calculate, about 20,000 years before the final event.
Webb gives us the clearest view yet of the necklace and the diffuse light around it. Webb also spies one or two pearly additions not present in earlier images from the likes