Nepali researchers yet again photograph snow leopard, leopard in same place

KATHMANDU — Nepali researchers have yet again photographed a snow leopard (Panthera uncia) and common leopard (P. pardus) in the same location in the lap of Mount Gaurishankar in the eastern Himalayas. The recently analyzed images captured in Lapchi Valley at an altitude of 4,260 meters (13,976 feet) above sea level show a snow leopard strolling a human trail leading to the border with Tibet on Jan. 4, 2023. A common leopard was photographed by the same camera trap seven days later. “This is the first time that a snow leopard and a common leopard have been photographed in the same location in the Gaurishankar area,” says Madhu Chetri from the National Trust for Nature Conservation, a semi-government body overseeing the Gaurishankar Conservation Area. Conservationists traditionally considered endangered tigers (P. tigris) as the apex predators of Nepal’s southern plains, vulnerable common leopards as roaming the country’s hills, and vulnerable snow leopards as keeping farther north in the mountains. But that arrangement may be changing fast as the planet heats up, researchers say. According to Chetri, the images were taken by camera traps deployed in Lapchi between November 2022 and May 2023. A total of 26 camera traps were installed to cover an area of 141.63 sq km (54.68 sq mi). Researchers, including Chetri, recently had been analyzing the 55,219 images taken by the camera traps when they came across the snow leopard and common leopard image. A snow leopard (left) and a common leopard photographed in the same location in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

