‘Owls are valuable only when alive’: Q&A with conservationist Raju Acharya

KATHMANDU — Nepal’s owls are perhaps the least-studied birds in the country, often overlooked by researchers more focused on the rarer vultures and cranes. Yet owls also face the same threats other birds face across the country, from habitat fragmentation and degradation, to electrocution on power lines and poaching. While owls are often perceived as “wise” in other parts of the world, here they’re known as latokosero, or “bird that’s not clever.” None of the owl species found in Nepal are considered threatened under IUCN Red List criteria, which means there’s less motivation for researchers to study them, says owl conservationist Raju Acharya. Acharya has been working in the field for the past decade and a half, cataloging the various species, examining their significance to local communities, and identifying the threats they face. Nepal’s first owl conservation and research team in 2008. Image © FON Nepal. Mongabay’s Abhaya Raj Joshi caught up with Acharya in Kathmandu recently to learn more about his work and passion for owls. The following interview has been translated from Nepali and edited for clarity. Mongabay: Could you tell us how you got into studying owls? Raju Acharya: I completed my bachelor’s degree in forestry from the Institute of Forestry in Pokhara, my hometown, in the late 1980s. Then I completed my master’s in environmental management. Basically, both my degrees focused on forestry, but the thesis I did for the degrees were on wildlife. When I was working in Mustang district, in the trans-Himalayan region of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

