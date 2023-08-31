Wildlife Photographer of the Year: ghostly face or fish?

From BBC
What do you see when you look at this photo?
The image appears to show an enormous, scary face suddenly emerging from the ocean.
But what you’re actually looking at is a stargazer fish which has buried itself in the sandy floor of the Mediterranean.
The photo was taken by Pietro Formis from Italy and is among several to be highly commended in this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year.
Mr Formis explained that he doesn’t normally take photos for competitions. He submitted this image because he “liked it a lot” but didn’t expect to win any commendation.
“I’m super happy and I’m counting the days for the ceremony. I think that I will see most of my, I will say colleagues, but they are my heroes and the top of photography so I can’t describe how happy I am,” Mr Formis said.
The overall winners of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition will be announced at an awards ceremony on 10 October. The annual Natural History Museum exhibition showcasing 100 photographs chosen from the thousands that entered the competition will open the following Friday, 13 October, and then as usual, will then go on tour around the world.
Scroll down this page, you’ll be able to enjoy some of the other highly commended images in what is the 59th year of the contest.
