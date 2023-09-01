Court order fails to stop poison fishing in Bangladesh Sundarbans

It’s long been known that many people depend on the world’s single largest mangrove forest, the Sundarbans, for their livelihoods, as the forest naturally provides resources including fish, crabs, honey and timber. In order to maintain a balance between resource extraction and forest health, the Bangladesh Forest Department has been issuing fee-based permits to harvest resources from specific areas of the Sundarbans, except during the period of June, July and August, the annual wildlife breeding season. Still, some fishers have been using poison to catch fish year-round, even during the banned period, which damages forest ecology and the health of those who eat the fish caught with poison. Considering these damages to the world’s single largest mangrove forest and human health, the Bangladesh High Court issued a verdict responding to a writ petition to stop the heinous practice in September 2021. However, the practice is still ongoing, as Forest Department officials have failed to stop it. Shrimps and other fish. The Sundarbans in Bangladesh is habitat to about 210 species of white fish, 24 species of shrimp, 14 species of crabs, 43 species of mollusks and one species of lobster. Image by Mohshin Ul Hakim. Abdul Alim, a resident of the Sundarbans’ southwestern periphery in Khulna district, explained the poison fishing process: “They use engine-led boats to enter Sundarbans. They use poison; it is a kind of syrup. If anyone spills some drop in the water body, within a few minutes, fishes, crabs and other aquatic species crawl on the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

