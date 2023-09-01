International outcry as Iceland lifts ban on what could be last whale hunt

The Icelandic government has announced that commercial whaling can resume after the activity was suspended for more than two months. In June, Svandís Svavarsdóttir, the country’s minister of food, agriculture and fisheries, postponed this year’s planned whale hunt until Aug. 31 due to animal welfare concerns. However, the government has now said in a statement that whaling will be able to recommence with increased monitoring and stricter regulations around hunting methods. Arne Feuerhahn, founder of Hard to Port, a German organization that opposes the Icelandic whale hunts, said that two whaling vessels belonging to Hvalur hf, the only company that currently holds a whaling license in Iceland, are preparing to go out and hunt fin whales (Balaenoptera physalus). However, Feuerhahn said it’s unlikely the vessels will leave Sept. 1 due to an approaching storm. Iceland’s decision to allow whaling to recommence has drawn criticism from environmentalists and animal rights advocates. “It is deplorable that this cruel practice has been allowed to resume,” Nicolas Entrup, director of international relations at the NGO OceanCare, said in a statement. “We are bitterly disappointed by the decision which entirely goes against the clear facts that are available to the government and people of Iceland. We can almost be certain that the Icelandic whalers will not meet the imposed requirements. This cruel, unnecessary and outdated practice needs to stop.” Whale cutting in Hvalfjörður in the west of Iceland. The government has now said in a statement that whaling will be able to recommence with increased monitoring and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

