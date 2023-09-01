Palm oil giants Indonesia, Malaysia start talks with EU over deforestation rule

JAKARTA — Indonesia and Malaysia, the world’s top two producers of palm oil, have set up a joint task force with the European Union to address their differences over a new law making it harder for the ubiquitous commodity to enter the EU. The governments of Indonesia and Malaysia, which together account for about 85% of global palm oil exports, have criticized the EU Deforestation-Free Regulation (EUDR), calling it discriminatory and saying its requirements are too strict for producers, particularly small farmers, to comply with. The palm oil task force is aimed at resolving these issues, and held its first meeting in Jakarta on Aug. 4. Airlangga Hartanto, Indonesia’s chief economics minister, said one of the main topics on the agenda was the risk classification that the EUDR assigns to producer countries. Under the EUDR, countries deemed low risk will undergo a simpler due diligence procedure to get their products into the EU, while high-risk countries will have to go through more rigorous checks. The Indonesian government is concerned that if Indonesia is labeled a high-risk country, it’ll be more difficult to export its palm oil into the EU, Airlangga said. “During the [first] negotiation, it looks like they could understand and accept concerns [regarding the classification system] from Indonesia, Malaysia and like-minded countries,” Airlangga said at a press conference in Jakarta. Also discussed was the role of sustainability certification schemes, like the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), in the EUDR, to avoid having to draw up new standards…This article was originally published on Mongabay

