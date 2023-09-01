UK scientists tackle periods in polar research

From BBC
You’re tied to co-workers, on a glacier, in icy conditions, and then you realise… it’s that time of the month. What do you do?
Dealing with your period during fieldwork in the Arctic or Antarctic can be a challenge.
And yet talking about menstruation has remained taboo.
It’s why it is on the agenda for the UK Polar Network (UKPN), a voluntary organisation which represents more than 400 early career scientists, and which is piloting a new workshop to tackle the issue head on.
“I’ve had so many of my friends and my peers come and say, ‘God, I couldn’t talk to anyone about this; I felt so uncomfortable; I felt scared at times’,” explains Ellie Honan, a polar scientist in her 20s and co-president of UKPN.
“The reason that we want to bring these topics up, as simple and as basic as they might seem, is because historically toileting has actually been a barrier for people entering into fieldwork.”
A recent report uncovered how women working at Australia’s Antarctic research camps felt they had to hide being on their period and ration tampons, amid widespread sexual harassment.
Its author, Prof Meredith Nash, says since her work there’s been “significant momentum around making menstruation/toileting more accessible in polar fieldwork”.
At the workshop, students
