Wild mushroom harvest helps keep trees standing in Mozambique

Lomwé and Macua communities in Mozambique’s Zambezia province traditionally harvest wild mushrooms to eat alongside staples like cassava. Conservationists are working with hundreds of Indigenous women there to commercialize the sale of mushrooms like the vivid orange eyukuli (Cantharellus platyphyllus) as part of a wider strategy to protect forests surrounding Gilé National Park. The mushrooms are harvested in a 55,600-hectare (137,400-acre) buffer zone surrounding the national park during the Southern African country’s wet season, from November to April. After harvesting, the fungi are cleaned, dried and transported by air to Maputo, the capital, more than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) away. There, they’re packaged and sold under the trade name Supa Mama. This is the first time that native Mozambican mushrooms have been commercialized in the country. Collecting mushrooms in the forest near Namurrua. Women from this and other communities near Gilé National Park typically collect mushrooms while out in the forest for other reasons. Image by Frédérique Montfort/Nitidae. “It’s never been this way. You can buy mushrooms in a can from Paris or China, but before now you could not buy local ones [in shops],” says Jean-Baptiste Roelens, the Mozambique country representative for conservation NGO Nitidae, which is providing technical support to the project. Gilé covers an area of 286,100 hectares (707,000 acres), much of this covered in miombo woodlands that include tree species, like those from the Brachystegia genus, whose roots host mycorrhizal fungi. These underground networks help the trees absorb nutrients and moisture, and announce their presence in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

