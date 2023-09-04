In Brazil, rural communities are caught in the eye of the wind farm storm

CERRO CORÁ, Brazil — Antônio Acelino de Moura, 65, says he imagined the future had finally arrived at his community in the northeast of Brazil when, in 2012, he heard the news that a wind farm would be built here. Moura, a farmer with tanned and weathered skin bearing witness to years of work in the fields, watched eagerly from his porch, surrounded by cassava and corn crops, as the first trailers approached the village carrying massive turbines and propellers. He’d never seen such big machinery before. The trucks would come and go several times a day, changing the routine of a community that rarely saw cars passing by before. Moura’s village of Recanto takes its name from the Portuguese word for a quiet paradise. But the reality here is far from idyllic. The village consists of a single row of houses built along a dirt stretch of state highway RN-310, cutting through copses of small, thorny trees standing along empty streets with a few spots of faded grass. The landscape is typical of the Caatinga, a type of semiarid biome where the vegetation persists despite the lack of rain — a far cry from the lush forestscapes Brazil is better known for. Moura was excited; the long-awaited progress seemed to be coming in a hurry. He was convinced the highway would be quickly upgraded to cater to the trucks carrying such expensive equipment, followed by engineers and technicians. He also expected his energy bills to become cheaper as the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

