UK bees in danger as Asian hornet sightings rise

From BBC
Record sightings of Asian hornets are raising fears of catastrophic consequences for the UK’s bee populations for years to come.
The invasive hornets are wreaking havoc in mainland Europe and threaten to get a foothold in the UK, with nests found in East Sussex, Kent, Devon and Dorset.
The insects feed on native bees and wasps, damaging biodiversity.
The warning comes as leading scientists release a global report into the threats caused by invasive species.
They say the alien invaders play a role in 60% of animal and plant extinctions.
And the economic costs have risen to more than £300bn a year across the world.
Alien species are living things transported around the world by humans into places they wouldn’t naturally be, from Japanese knotweed to the fungus that kills ash trees.
They are one of the five major drivers of biodiversity loss – and the problem is expected to get worse.
The report found: