Global green growth stalled by climate finance shortfalls (commentary)

A recent Gallup poll found that 43% of Americans believe that economic growth should be a higher priority than environmental protection. But this is a false dichotomy. There is growing consensus that green growth – economic growth that is environmentally sustainable – is both possible and desirable. In the U.S. alone, the green economy is estimated to represent $1.3 trillion in annual sales revenue and to employ nearly 9.5 million workers. And last year, global trade of green goods – products that are designed to use fewer resources or emit less pollution than their traditional counterparts – held strong throughout the year, defying the downward overall global trade trend. Clarion calls for green growth in recent years have come far and wide, from the United Nations to the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. Many governments from developed countries and regions have begun to implement green growth policies into their national development strategies, most notably with the adoption of the European Green Deal in 2020. Natural resources like fisheries still dominate many developing countries’ economies: tuna is the Maldives’ biggest export, for example. Image by Asian Development Bank via Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0). Yet, the pursuit of green growth should not be limited to developed countries and regions. For instance, a recent UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) report highlights that in Southeast Asia, economic losses from climate change could reduce regional Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 11% to 34% by 2100.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

