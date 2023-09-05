Hydropower in the Pan Amazon: A look at the private energy sector in Peru

Peru has enjoyed historic levels of economic growth for more than two decades, mostly due to the expansion of the minerals sector, which is a large consumer of electrical energy. Peru has also made strides in providing affordable electrical energy to its citizens, including to small towns and rural areas via a national grid that now integrates most coastal and highland regions as well as the major colonization zones in the tropical lowlands. Iquitos remains the only large urban area unconnected to the national grid, and there are plans to make that link over the short-term. The consolidation of the Peruvian electrical sector has been accompanied by robust growth in generation, which has increased by about 150% since 2005. Approximately 35% of the country’s electricity comes from hydropower, which is sourced approximately equally from the Pacific and Amazon watersheds. Projects on the western slope of the Cordillera Occidental often enjoy subsidies because of their irrigation potential, but those resources are inherently limited due to the rain shadow of the Andes. Consequently, most future expansion will take place on the eastern slope of the Andes. The existing, planned and potential hydropower capacity of the major Amazonian river basins. In the early 1990s, the state-owned, vertically integrated electricity monopoly was broken into multiple units dedicated to generation, transmission and distribution. The role of the state was limited to developing policy, enforcing regulations and granting concessions. By 2017, 54 different corporate entities were supplying energy to the Peruvian grid; the largest of them…This article was originally published on Mongabay

