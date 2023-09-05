‘In business to save the planet,’ Patagonia says people & planet should be the priority of corporations

What can corporations learn from the mistakes of traditional capitalism? Can profit models place the interests of the environment and the public first? Beth Thoren, the environmental action and initiatives director at outdoor gear maker Patagonia, thinks so. She joins the Mongabay Newscast to detail the lessons Patagonia has learned from 50 years in business, and what Patagonia says corporations need to do in moving from extractive business models to ones that place the health of the planet first. “If we continue to live in the world where shareholder value is the only thing that is valued, we will burn up and die,” she says. Listen here: In 2022, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard transferred ownership of the entire company (including all its annual profits and assets) to a trust and a nonprofit, the Patagonia Purpose Trust and the Holdfast Collective, two entities that donate to environmental organizations, making “Earth the only shareholder.” “We have to prove this model can work, and it does. So, we generate profit, but that profit [now] goes to nature,” Thoren says. Beth Thoren, Environment Director, Patagonia. London, U.K.Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Photographer: Jason Alden for Patagonia Patagonia is a company famous for its environmental activism and campaigns, which tell stories of communities fighting for environmental justice. The company has produced films such as Blue Heart, profiling the struggle of Europe’s last wild rivers, and Public Trust, which details U.S. policies governing public lands and the fight to protect them. Patagonia also launched Patagonia Action Works,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

