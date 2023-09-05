Indonesia awards biggest Indigenous forest claim yet to Bornean Dayaks

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government has recognized the rights of 15 Indigenous Dayak communities to forests on Borneo covering a combined area larger than Jakarta. The nearly 70,000 hectares (173,000 acres) is the largest cluster of customary forests ever recognized by the state. “This recognition of 15 ancestral forests in Gunung Mas district, Central Kalimantan province, is a positive achievement to commemorate the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on August 9,” Alue Dohong, the deputy environment minister, said at an Aug. 8 ceremony to hand over the titles to the customary forests to the Gunung Mas district head. Environment and Forestry Deputy Minister Alue Dohong hands over a decree that grants formal recognition of customary forests to Gunung Mas district head Jaya S Monong in August 2023. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry. The recognition is a long time coming for the Indigenous peoples of Gunung Mas, who began the process to obtain formal customary rights to their forests more than 11 years ago, according to Indonesia’s main Indigenous alliance, AMAN. “The main challenge was the [lack of] commitment from the local government,” Ferdi Kurnianto, the head of the East Kalimantan provincial chapter of AMAN, said as quoted by Indonesian daily Kompas. “They [the Indigenous communities] have been fighting for so long.” The recognition of the ancestral forests is part of President Joko Widodo’s flagship social forestry program. Under the program, his administration aims to reallocate 12.7 million hectares (31.4 million acres) of state forests…This article was originally published on Mongabay

