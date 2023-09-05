Muddied tropical rivers reveal magnitude of global gold mining boom: Study

Untold numbers of people go daily to tropical rivers worldwide to eke out livelihoods and seek their fortunes, as they dig up streambanks and pump riverbeds, creating swirling clouds of mud in a search mostly of gold, but also diamonds and other precious metals. These efforts range from small to large-scale. Some miners hack away at riverbanks to reach mineral-rich soil, felling trees and uprooting vegetation vital for healthy rivers and causing severe erosion and runoff. Floating dredgers, sometimes funded by criminal syndicates, use massive hoses to suck up mineral-rich silt and filter it for hidden treasure, before pumping the murky water back into streams. While conservationists on the ground have long warned of the surging amount of ecological harm being done, a new study quantifies the morphing problem. A satellite image survey spanning four decades and recently published in Nature is the first to illustrate the bigger, long-term picture. A satellite image of the Madre de Dios region shows two rivers coming together: one mined and the other unmined. The bright caramel color helped researchers identify mining activity on a global scale. Image courtesy of Miles Silman/Arizona State University GCDS/Planet Labs. Across the tropics, river mining exploded in the last 10-15 years at an unprecedented scale, the study finds. Debris from the predominately small-scale operations turned 173 large rivers in 49 countries a bright caramel color, making their heavy sediment flows clearly visible from space. Up to 7% of large tropical rivers, defined as those wider than 50 meters…This article was originally published on Mongabay

