Peregrine Falcon image wins bird photo award

From BBC

Image source, Jack Zhi/Bird Photographer of the Year

Photographer Jack Zhi’s dramatic picture of a female peregrine falcon protecting her young has won this year’s Bird Photographer of the Year award.

The picture was taken in California and beat more than 20,000 entries to claim the prize.

“For four years, I attempted to capture the rare sight of the female falcon attacking large brown pelicans with incredible speed and agility,” he said.

“I love the eyes of the pelican in this image – surprised and scared. The action was fast, and over in the blink of an eye. But I’ll remember that moment forever.”

The Young Bird Photographer of the Year award went to 17-year-old German photographer Anton Trexler for his atmospheric picture of a blackbird silhouetted against the moon.

Image source, Anton Trexler/Bird Photographer of the Year

Photographers competed in a number of different categories in the adult competition, including a Conservation Award, Portfolio Award, and Video Award.

Here is a selection of the pictures that were awarded a gold, silver or bronze, with descriptions by the photographers.

Blue-footed booby, Baja California Sur, Mexico, by Henley Spiers

Image source, Henley Spiers/Bird Photographer of the Year

“In early autumn, a sardine shoal at Los Islotes attracted seabird predators.

“Amid the shoal, I waited patiently for the elusive shot of a blue-footed booby rising with a sardine in its beak. Finally, a crash came down close to me, and I instinctively captured the moment.”

Glistening-green tanager, Mashpi Amagusa Reserve, Ecuador by Nicolas

