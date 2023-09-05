Son of slain Quilombola leader will still strive for community’s rights

SÃO PAULO — On Aug. 17, Maria Bernadete Pacífico, a 72-year-old Quilombola leader in Brazil, was brutally killed when two men wearing helmets entered her home and unloaded more than a dozen bullets in her direction. A respected name in social movements across the country, she headed the Pitanga dos Palmares quilombo in Bahia state, an environmental protection area where the Quilombola community — Afro-Brazilian descendants of escaped slaves — reside. Bernadete and her son, Flávio Gabriel Pacífico, also killed six years ago, wanted their community, the land of their ancestors, to be titled. They both spoke of the death threats they received in the process. The delay in Brazil’s land regularization process has contributed to the increase of conflicts in the Quilombola communities, which has resulted in the killings of at least 30 leaders in the last 10 years, according to the National Coordination for Articulation of Rural Black Quilombola Communities (CONAQ). The federal Constitution guarantees the descendants of quilombos the right to own their lands. However, according to the 2022 Population Census, which identified this group for the first time in history, only about 4.3% of the Quilombola population (1,327,802 inhabitants) lives in territories already titled. Jurandir Wellington Pacífico, Bernadete’s remaining second son, who used to draft the initiatives idealized by her mother for the quilombo, has now taken his whole family to a secret location. He tells Mongabay that out of fear for him and his family’s life, they will avoid leaving their hideout until the federal…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay