Brazil cap-and-trade carbon framework in sight, but agriculture gets a pass

In his first seven months in office, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reduced deforestation by more than 40% compared to the previous year, part of a wider effort to protect the Amazon. The government has now set its sights on another way to slash greenhouse gas emissions, after finalizing a new bill to create a cap-and-trade carbon market. The bill, PL 412/2022, details the Brazilian Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading System (SBCE), which seeks to regulate emissions across most sectors and create a framework to help companies meet their carbon obligations. It caps company emissions at 25,000 metric tons per year, meaning those that exceed this amount must either find ways to reduce their emissions or offset them by buying carbon credits; those below the limit can sell their quotas as credits. The regulations will affect about 5,000 companies, with sectors such as oil and gas, chemicals, steel, and cement likely to be impacted by the legislation. Although the bill doesn’t specify which sectors will be subjected to emissions obligations, an amendment was approved by Congress in November 2022 to exclude agricultural activity from the regulated market. Agriculture and livestock farming are the leading causes of deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions in Brazil, and, as a result, experts say exempting them from emissions regulations is a major flaw. “It is unacceptable and inconceivable that the agricultural sector is left out of the emissions reduction targets,” Beto Mesquita, director of public policy and forests at environmental finance nonprofit BVRio, told…This article was originally published on Mongabay

