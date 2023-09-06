Experts see red over Indonesia’s planned green investment label for coal plants

JAKARTA — Indonesia’s move to categorize coal-fired power plants for industry as sustainable has sparked criticism from energy and finance observers, who say it goes against the scientific evidence. The country’s financial regulator, the OJK, is in the process of revising the country’s Green Taxonomy, a framework defining what kinds of investments may be considered environment-friendly, and thus eligible for various incentives. Among the proposed revisions is giving a green label to new coal-fired power plants that exclusively serve the metal-processing industry. Such a label, the cleanest on the Green Taxonomy’s green-yellow-red scale, would effectively define these so-called captive coal plants as projects that “protect or improve the environment,” the same as renewable energy projects. “It is extremely concerning that now, new coal-powered generation could be seen as protecting or improving the environment,” Christina Ng and Putra Adhiguna, researchers at the U.S.-based Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), wrote in a commentary. “This simply goes against scientific evidence.” They warned this will relegate Indonesia to the bottom of the pack of global green or sustainable finance taxonomies. The Suralaya coal-fired power plant in Indonesia. Image courtesy of Trend Asia. ‘State-sanctioned greenwashing’ There are at least 10 green or sustainable finance taxonomies that have been published globally. None recognize coal power as green, including markets like China and Russia, where, like in Indonesia, coal still has a heavy presence and new coal-fired power plants are in the pipeline. “If the country goes ahead with the latest idea, of using the aim…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay